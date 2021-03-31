Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ronald Lee Bell Jr., 30, 823 Second Ave. S.W., was charged March 29 with simple assault.
• Destini Shauntrauia Posey, 18, 2517 Seventh St. S.E. Apt. B, was charged March 29 with criminal trespass.
• Jose Rodriguez-Acoste, 24, 306 Mattews Road, Norman Park, is on hold for Jonesboro as of March 28.
• Kendrick Jamal Daniels, 29, 1020 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged March 29 with seatbelt violation and possession of drug related object.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Gisell Trespalacious, 37, 310 Tallokas Road, was charged March 30 with giving false information, tail lights violation, driving with license withdrawn and obstruction of an officer.
• Austin Ryan Mcmurphy, 27, 108 Jonathan Road, was charged March 30 with fleeing or attempting to elude and possession of meth.
• Alex Romulo-Duran, 19, 156 Ridge Road, was charged March 30 with affray.
• Alton Williams, 59, 611 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged March 29 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer.
• Thomas Andrew Sexton, 58, 174 Grady Mathews Road, was charged March 30 with failure to appear.
• Wesley Earl Williams, 30, 1957 Sylvester Drive Lot 24, was charged March 30 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Margarita Angel Young, 30, 1608 East Berrien St., Valdosta, was charged March 30 with probation violation.
Incidents
• A deputy was called to the 200 block of Joe Gray Road on March 30 in regards to a theft. The complainant claimed that copper wire and a pump for an irrigation system were stolen from the property. The value of the items was not known at the time of the report.
