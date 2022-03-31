Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Marcie Thompson, 36, 142 Cora Mae Rd., Carrabelle, Fl., was charged March 30 with D.U.I., possession of methamphetamine, speeding and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Lamons Roddricus, 35, 3051 East Pear St., Pavo, was charged March 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged March 23 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christina Gail Kosik, 42, 4542 McMillian Rd., Ochlocknee, was charged March 30 with cruelty to animals.
• James Douglas Gay, 43, 173 North Pine Drive, was charged March 27 as a fugitive from justice.
• Shannon Brooks, 29, 151 Bob Hires Rd., was charged March 30 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian under the influence.
Incidents
• A Pacman arcade game was found at the 100 block of Price Road. Investigators are waiting to confirm if it is reported stolen.
• A complainant reported a window at a home in the 200 block of Chinaberry Lane was “shot.” Deputies determined it was a BB gun that was used to break the window. The estimated cost of damage is $300.
