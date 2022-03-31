Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Marcie Thompson, 36, 142 Cora Mae Rd., Carrabelle, Fl., was charged March 30 with D.U.I., possession of methamphetamine, speeding and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Lamons Roddricus, 35, 3051 East Pear St., Pavo, was charged March 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.

• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged March 23 with battery-family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Christina Gail Kosik, 42, 4542 McMillian Rd., Ochlocknee, was charged March 30 with cruelty to animals.

• James Douglas Gay, 43, 173 North Pine Drive, was charged March 27 as a fugitive from justice.

• Shannon Brooks, 29, 151 Bob Hires Rd., was charged March 30 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian under the influence.

Incidents

A Pacman arcade game was found at the 100 block of Price Road. Investigators are waiting to confirm if it is reported stolen.

• A complainant reported a window at a home in the 200 block of Chinaberry Lane was “shot.” Deputies determined it was a BB gun that was used to break the window. The estimated cost of damage is $300.

