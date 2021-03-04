Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Georgia Rose Smith, 51, 132 Hawthorne Drive, was arrested March 3 and is on hold for Grady County.
• Camron Tony Williams, 21, 918 Fifth St. N.W., was charged Feb. 26 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Joseph Allen Videtto, 40, 2562 Bay Rocky Ford, was charged March 3 with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and child molestation.
• Ramon Celestino Corona, 18, 877 Hopewell Road, was charged March 3 with driving without a license.
• Misty Nichole Squires, 40, 230 Rogers Road, Pavo, Ga., was charged March 2 with probation violation.
Incidents
• On Feb. 26, Sheriff’s Office Investigator Anthony “Blake” Livings was dispatched to a residential home in regards to a possible theft. The resident claimed Jody Price, had taken some items including tools, a fire pit, a swing and some antique toys from the residence. Livings contacted Hahira Police Department as well as Lowndes County Sheriff of the theft as Price’s listed address was within their jurisdiction. Lowndes County Sheriff Deputies found Price and his girlfriend Stephanie Shaill at the residence as well as the stolen items. Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Colquitt County Jail the same day.
