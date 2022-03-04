Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

• Kimberly Jean Hain, 37, 1301 Crescent Drive Apt. 4, Tifton, was charged March 3 with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.

• Craig Shane Cobb, 42, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged March 4 with identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning another person.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Nalley Hernandez, 27, 127 Edward Ave., Pearson, Ga., was charged March 3 with probation violation.

• Demetrius Lavell Collins, 49, 111 31st Ave. N.E., was charged Feb. 25 with two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Dijmon Wheeler, 18, 102 Rachel Lane, Thomasville, was charged March 4 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

• Willie James Tillman, 19, 420 Raleigh Ave., Thomasville, was charged March 3 with failure to appear.

• Avery Jordan Brown, 41, 308 West 12th St., Tifton, was charged March 1 with failure to appear.

• Andrew Buie, 32, 746 Garden Walk Blvd., Atlanta, was charged March 4 with probation violation and failure to appear.

• Tia Marie Turner, 30, 146 Doe Lane, was charged March 2 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and trafficking methamphetamine.

• Ubercio Cruz-Hernandez, 36, was charged March 3 with pedestrian under the influence.

