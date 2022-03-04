Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Kimberly Jean Hain, 37, 1301 Crescent Drive Apt. 4, Tifton, was charged March 3 with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Craig Shane Cobb, 42, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged March 4 with identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning another person.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Nalley Hernandez, 27, 127 Edward Ave., Pearson, Ga., was charged March 3 with probation violation.
• Demetrius Lavell Collins, 49, 111 31st Ave. N.E., was charged Feb. 25 with two counts of failure to appear and contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Dijmon Wheeler, 18, 102 Rachel Lane, Thomasville, was charged March 4 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, interference with government property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Willie James Tillman, 19, 420 Raleigh Ave., Thomasville, was charged March 3 with failure to appear.
• Avery Jordan Brown, 41, 308 West 12th St., Tifton, was charged March 1 with failure to appear.
• Andrew Buie, 32, 746 Garden Walk Blvd., Atlanta, was charged March 4 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Tia Marie Turner, 30, 146 Doe Lane, was charged March 2 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and trafficking methamphetamine.
• Ubercio Cruz-Hernandez, 36, was charged March 3 with pedestrian under the influence.
