Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Nathan Bryant Smiles, 53, 841 E Central Ave. N.E., was charged March 4 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Amentez Antwan Slaughter, 34, 1149 Fourth St. S.E., was charged March 4 with probation violation, bail jumping and trafficking meth.
• Brandon Neil Russo, 34, 24 Ansley Road, Ty Ty, was charged March 4 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Krystal Gordon Lozano, 32, 606 E. College St., was charged March 4 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• George Willis Price, 51, 510 25th Ave. S.E. Apt. 510 was charged March 4 with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance.
• Anne Avery Norman, 39, 1001 S. Main St., was charged March 4 with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Holly Gloria Bailer, 41, 114 Popular Trail, was charged March 4 with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance and possession of meth.
• Chris Frank Bridges, 45, 186 Hopewell Church Road, was charged March 4 with possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Taylor Breanna Clifton, 29, Albany, was charged March 4 with possession of meth.
• Kenneth Dusty Moore, 36, 859 Old Berlin Road, was charged March 4 with possession of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.