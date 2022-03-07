Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Deriyah Janiya Suggs, 20, 616 11th St. S.W., was charged March 4 with speeding, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Courtney Newton, 40, 219 Ashely St., Berlin, was charged March 5 with failure to change address on driver's license and obscuring tag.
• Steven Dale Burley, 33, 145 Old Sardis Church Rd., was charged March 5 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I with intent to distribute.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Angel Garza-Barron, 27, Ellenton, was charged March 5 with D.U.I., distracted driving and driving without a license.
• Israel Lopez, 30, 4824 Park Towne Way Apt. 1, Montgomery, Ala., was charged March 5 with D.U.I., driving on the wrong side of the road and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Waylon Lebron Bowling, 28, 531 Seminole Drive, was charged March 5 with driving under the influence.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of MLK Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to confirm any shots had been fired.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Justin Clint Tiner, 32, 195 Patch Rd., was charged March 5 with three counts of probation violation.
• Emory Daveri Batten, 21, 200 South Vandenburg Drive, was charged March 4 with interference with government property and simple battery against police officer, law enforcement officer or detention officer.
• Daniel Cory Wilson, 37, 623 Country Club Rd., was charged March 5 with possession of a drug related object and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Sebastian Morgan Kastelic, 26, 1388 Cook Rd., was charged March 6 with crossing guardlines with weapons/drugs, pedestrian under the influence and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Patricia Leigh Bostick, 40, 142 Cook Rd., was charged March 5 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Jeronimo Rivera, 43, 308 110th St., was charged March 4 with driving without a valid license and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 36, 594 McMullen Rd., was charged March 4 with possession of methamphetamine, D.U.I and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Cool Springs Road in reference to the theft of a pressure washer. The complainant stated that an unknown person stole the pressure washer out of a shop behind their house. The washer is valued at $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.