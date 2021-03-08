Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Celso Cinto Mejia, 45, 3312 Old Adel Road Lot 4, was charged March 6 with defective equipment and driving without a license.
• Robert Young, 50, 711 E. Brookwood Drive, Valdosta, was arrested March 5 and is on hold for Lakeland Police Department
• Juan Beltran, 17, 150 Railroad St., was charged March 5 with window tint, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Alfred Hadley, 63, 540 27th St. S.E., was charged March 6 with simple battery.
• Dominque Dequane Bakare’ McDuffie, 26, 2909 E. Central Ave., was charged March 5 with probation violation
• Terry Lee McDaniel, 30, 3734 Old Albany Road, was charged March 6 with failure to appear and bail jumping.
• Kenneth Posey, 64, 126 Lot 2, Edmonson Road, was charged March 7 with exploitation of an elderly person and aggravated assault.
• Savannah Ramsey, 21, 2234 Magnolia Church Road, was charged March 7 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Surrayankant Harichanta Salgaonikas, 45, 1016 Japonika Ave., Coolidge, was charged March 7 with D.U.I- Drugs/Alcohol, driving without a license and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Anibal Bamara-Diaz, 37, Regency Village Lot 15, was charged March 6 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Bonisha Haynes, 30, 724 12th St. S.W., was charged March 6 was charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Stacy Windford Berry, 49, was charged March 5 with probation violation and battery.
• Christian Lee, 18, 243 Larry Dunn Road, was charged March 7 with criminal trespass.
• Denzal Jamal Williams, 27, 325 Pine Trail, was charged March 2 with battery and disorderly conduct.
• James Edward Kastelic, 50, 1264 Doc Darbyshire Rd., was charged March 5 with parole violation
• Gary Olajuwon Lambright, 35, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Apt. 140, was charged March 5 with battery.
• Timothy Lamar Rhodes, 38, 318 First N.W., was charged March 4 with second degree criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts.
• Kody Tyler Akridge, 30, 2974 Hwy. 250, Sale City, was charged March 3 with probation violation and criminal trespass.
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 23, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged March 2 with battery and disorderly conduct.
