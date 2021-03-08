Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Celso Cinto Mejia, 45, 3312 Old Adel Road Lot 4, was charged March 6 with defective equipment and driving without a license.

Robert Young, 50, 711 E. Brookwood Drive, Valdosta, was arrested March 5 and is on hold for Lakeland Police Department

Juan Beltran, 17, 150 Railroad St., was charged March 5 with window tint, driving without a valid license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Alfred Hadley, 63, 540 27th St. S.E., was charged March 6 with simple battery.

Dominque Dequane Bakare’ McDuffie, 26, 2909 E. Central Ave., was charged March 5 with probation violation

Terry Lee McDaniel, 30, 3734 Old Albany Road, was charged March 6 with failure to appear and bail jumping.

Kenneth Posey, 64, 126 Lot 2, Edmonson Road, was charged March 7 with exploitation of an elderly person and aggravated assault.

Savannah Ramsey, 21, 2234 Magnolia Church Road, was charged March 7 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Surrayankant Harichanta Salgaonikas, 45, 1016 Japonika Ave., Coolidge, was charged March 7 with D.U.I- Drugs/Alcohol, driving without a license and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Anibal Bamara-Diaz, 37, Regency Village Lot 15, was charged March 6 with pedestrian under the influence.

Bonisha Haynes, 30, 724 12th St. S.W., was charged March 6 was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Stacy Windford Berry, 49, was charged March 5 with probation violation and battery.

Christian Lee, 18, 243 Larry Dunn Road, was charged March 7 with criminal trespass.

Denzal Jamal Williams, 27, 325 Pine Trail, was charged March 2 with battery and disorderly conduct.

James Edward Kastelic, 50, 1264 Doc Darbyshire Rd., was charged March 5 with parole violation

Gary Olajuwon Lambright, 35, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Apt. 140, was charged March 5 with battery.

Timothy Lamar Rhodes, 38, 318 First N.W., was charged March 4 with second degree criminal damage to property and terroristic threats and acts.

Kody Tyler Akridge, 30, 2974 Hwy. 250, Sale City, was charged March 3 with probation violation and criminal trespass.

Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 23, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged March 2 with battery and disorderly conduct.

