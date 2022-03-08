Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Cameron Wayne Boomer, 40, 300 Patrol Rd., Centerville, Ga., was charged March 7 with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Bobby Jenkins, 41, 608 Marcus St., Dublin, Ga., was charged March 7 with criminal attempt of enticing a child, sexual battery and criminal attempt at false imprisonment.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Daniel Cory Wilson, 37, 623 Country Club Rd., was charged March 5 with probation violation.
• Jurne Ny’cole Martin, 17, 165 Michell Drive Lot 42, was charged March 7 with affray and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.