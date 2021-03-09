Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Alberto Franco Vega, 50, 2803 Sylvester Drive. was charged March 8 with failure to drive in a single lane.
• Tyler Lee Smithwick, 29, 3760 Stagecoach Road, Meigs, was charged March 6 with D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Merill Johnson, 23, 813 First Ave. S.W., was charged March 6 with driving without a license, driving without headlights when required and D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Martin Munoz Esparza, 23, 719 Chitty Road was charged March 5 with driving without a license.
• Juan Sebastian Hernandez, 29, 722 E. Lafayette, Quitman, was charged March 5 with approaching an authorized emergency vehicle, child restraint seat safety and expired or no license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Maronda Sha’naye French, 30, 1308 First Ave. N.W., was charged March 6 with probation violation
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Silvia Asusena Gomez Chincilla, 25, Adel, was charged March 8 with driving without a license, open container and headlights required, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tail lights required, obstruction of an officer and D.U.I.
• Dusten Lopez-Perez, 45, 234 Cranford St., was charged Feb. 18 with misdemeanor driving without a license and D.U.I.
• Stacy Leronzo Debruce, 50, 341 Old Adel Road, was charged March 5 with probation violation
• Tory Gregory Massey, 30, 1243 Woodman Road, was charged March 8 with failure to appear.
• Aaron Richter Wallace, 27, 315 15th St. S.E., was charged March 8 with probation violation, public drunkenness, criminal trespass and simple battery.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 24, 209 Jazman Lane, Omega, was charged March with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Mathew Corbin Hood, 22, 1465 Georgia Ave., Omega, was charged March 8 with possession or use of a drug related object and possession of meth.
