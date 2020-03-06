Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
- Magan Ann Sheffield, 33, 14213 Buckhorne Road, Tallahassee, was charged March 3 with possession of cocaine.
- Franklin Tony Hunt, 51, 732 Georgia Highway 270 E, Doerun, was charged March 6 with simple battery.
- Jose Ramos, 28, 1208 Thirteenth Street S.W., was charged March 5 with driving without a license, tag lights, and probation violation.
- Clyde Doyle Hamby Jr., 29, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 5 with theft by receiving stolen property.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- John Austin Carter, 38, 791 West Woods Avenue, Cordele, was charged March 3 with possession of meth.
- Erik Douglas Stephens, 31, 606 Tift Avenue Apt 2, Tifton, was charged March 5 with probation violation.
- Timothy Isaac McKee, 20, 10 Fifth Street S.E., was charged March 5 with disorderly conduct.
- Tommie Lee Griffin, 66, 2623 Seventh Street S.E. Apt B, was charged March 4 with driving under the influence (DUI).
Information Report
- A TCB Enterprises employee gave an information report on March 5 in reference to an unwanted guest who asked for a security deposit back for a house he didn’t live at.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on March 5 in reference to unknown person pushing in and damaging a door worth $200 on a house he’d been contracted to repair.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
- Roberta Erica Nimmons, 35, 625 Third Street S.E., was charged March 5 with endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
