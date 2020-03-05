Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Taylor Wade Walker, 21, 192 Shadowood Drive, was charged March 4 with DUI refusal, having an open container in the vehicle and driving with a suspended license.
• Eric Lamar James, 34, 505 Coventry Road, was charged Feb. 18 with fugitive from justice and bail jumping generally.
• Jacob Ridge Bullard, 17, 78661 Georgia Highway 37E, was charged March 3 with failure to appear.
• Ladaysha Shakeva Jackson, 22, 710 West Pinson Street Apt. C, Sylvester, was charged March 3 with having no insurance.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Vandy Lamon McBride, 31, 729 Eighth Street S.E. was charged March 5 with probation violation.
• Ashunti Titiyanna Manor, 23, 4195 Bemiss Road Lot 62, Valdosta, was charged March 4 with probation violation.
• Kenny Flemming Jr., 51, 222 Sixth Street S.W., was charged March 4 with theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
• Megan A Sheffield, 33, was charged and arrested March 4 for possession of cocaine.
• John A. Carter, 38, was charged and arrested March 4 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Scott Cook, 50, 1930 Third Street S.E., was charged March 3 with probation violation.
• Jerry McClain, 42, 343 27th Street S.E., was charged March 1 with possession of cocaine.
• Aurelia Tello Martinez, 48, 244 Rowland Drive, was charged March 3 with driving while license was withdrawn and bench warrant.
Battery
• A Moultrie man reported simple battery on March 4 in reference to a known person assaulting him.
Information Report
• A Moultrie woman gave an information report on March 4 in reference to a dispute with an unknown person yelling at her for being the reason the person lost custody of her children.
• A Moultrie resident gave an information report on March 4 in reference to juveniles hanging out in abandoned houses.
• A Moultrie man gave an information report on March 4 in reference to a tenant’s guest refusing to leave the premises.
• An unknown person gave an information report on March 4 in reference to loud music being played in their area.
Aggravated Assault
• A Moultrie resident reported aggravated assault on March 4 in reference to a group of older juveniles bullying a younger group of juveniles and shooting them with pellet guns.
Theft
• A Somesh Package employee reported the theft by shoplifting of an item worth $36.99 by a known person on March 4.
Criminal Trespass
• A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on March 4 in reference to her daughter stabbing her vehicle’s tire with a knife.
• A Trinity Baptist Church pastor reported criminal trespass on March 4 in reference to an unknown person putting four holes in a window between Feb. 21 and 24.
Hit and Run
• A Sanderson Farms employee reported hit and run on March 4 in reference to being struck by a vehicle while walking through the parking lot.
Doerun Police
Charges and Arrests
• Tyler Alexander Mack, 19, 880 Mills Drive, Covington, was charged March 3 with first degree forgery, possession of marijuana, speeding and possession of knife or firearm while trying to commit crimes.
Ga. State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Jeffery Tyrone Butler, 34, 604 Sumner Road, was charge March 1 with driving under the influence (DUI), driving without a license, unsafe operation of a telephone or radio, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• David D. Covin Jr., 64, 220 Castle Drive, West Columbia, S.C., was charged March 3 with driving under the influence (DUI), taillights required and lighted headlights required at certain times.
