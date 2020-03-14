Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

• Kelley Marie Rainey, 32, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged March 10 with simple battery.

• Megan Kelsey Hall, 26, 2429 Georgia Highway 37 E. Lot 4, was charged March 10 with simple battery.

• Jessica Marie Luckey, 29, 991 Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged March 12 with disorderly conduct, battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

• Barbara Gail Purvis, 61, 524 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged March 12 with six counts of bad check.

• Perrice Tyseem Edwards, 21, 430 Tenth Street N.W., was charged March 12 with bench warrant.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Sarah Julia Carey, 18, 473 W. Mulberry Street, Funston, was charged March 12 with probation violation.

• Kendra Patrice Lyles, 52, 817 Fourth Avenue N.W., was charged March 12 with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

• Xavier Jacob Starling, 17, 824 Sixth Avenue S.E., was charged March 12 with theft by shoplifting.

