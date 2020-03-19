Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

  • Brian Jeremy Hargraves, 40, 1938 Fourth Street S.E., was charged March 18 with probation violation.
  • Michael Montane Blakely, 29, 6724 Trafalger Square, Waycross, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
  • Christopher Eric Locher, 37, 5471 Coppage Road, Hahira, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
  • Steven Brian Fortson, 39, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged March 18 with having no insurance, driving while license was suspended and three counts of probation violation.
  • Gary Kyle Turner, 25, 175 Apache Drive, was charged March 18 with two counts of probation violation.
  • Andrea Jill Weathers, 40, 609 Newsome Road, was charged March 13 with obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
  • Robert Lee Newman Jr., 56, 2768 Bay Rocky Ford Road, was charged March 15 with disorderly conduct.
  • Connie Sue McMurphy, 60, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged March 17 with simple battery.
  • Ezekial Lee McMullen, 19, 6290 Tallokas Road, was charged March 15 with battery.

Theft

  • A woman on Twenty-ninth Avenue N.W. reported on March 17 that her son’s bicycle, an orange Kent bike with scratches on pegs and loose kickstand, had been stolen from her backyard.
  • A man on Chafin Street, Norman Park, reported on March 17 that an iPhone, a money bag, a bag, an iPhone charger, car keys and two checks had been stolen from his work truck.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

  • Marcus Gamble, 40, Fifth Avenue N.W., was charged March 18 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
  • Jermaine Charles Butt, 17, 404 Seventh Avenue S.W. Apt B4, was charged March 17 with failure to appear.

Theft

  • A woman on Ninth Avenue N.W. reported on March 18 that a white and tan Schwinn bicycle had been stolen from her backyard.
  • A man at Sanderson Farms reported on March 18 that a trailer tag may have been stolen from his trailer.

