Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
- Brian Jeremy Hargraves, 40, 1938 Fourth Street S.E., was charged March 18 with probation violation.
- Michael Montane Blakely, 29, 6724 Trafalger Square, Waycross, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
- Christopher Eric Locher, 37, 5471 Coppage Road, Hahira, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
- Steven Brian Fortson, 39, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged March 18 with having no insurance, driving while license was suspended and three counts of probation violation.
- Gary Kyle Turner, 25, 175 Apache Drive, was charged March 18 with two counts of probation violation.
- Andrea Jill Weathers, 40, 609 Newsome Road, was charged March 13 with obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
- Robert Lee Newman Jr., 56, 2768 Bay Rocky Ford Road, was charged March 15 with disorderly conduct.
- Connie Sue McMurphy, 60, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged March 17 with simple battery.
- Ezekial Lee McMullen, 19, 6290 Tallokas Road, was charged March 15 with battery.
Theft
- A woman on Twenty-ninth Avenue N.W. reported on March 17 that her son’s bicycle, an orange Kent bike with scratches on pegs and loose kickstand, had been stolen from her backyard.
- A man on Chafin Street, Norman Park, reported on March 17 that an iPhone, a money bag, a bag, an iPhone charger, car keys and two checks had been stolen from his work truck.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- Marcus Gamble, 40, Fifth Avenue N.W., was charged March 18 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
- Jermaine Charles Butt, 17, 404 Seventh Avenue S.W. Apt B4, was charged March 17 with failure to appear.
Theft
- A woman on Ninth Avenue N.W. reported on March 18 that a white and tan Schwinn bicycle had been stolen from her backyard.
- A man at Sanderson Farms reported on March 18 that a trailer tag may have been stolen from his trailer.
