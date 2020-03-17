Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Jeremy Pacheo, 37, 855 Mitchell County Line, Meigs, was charged March 16 with simple battery, interference with a 911 call and theft by taking.
• Kerry Bernard Sharpe, 31, 491 Big Bear Boulevard, Norman Park, was charged March 16 with bench warrant.
• Brittany Spires, 20, 158 Trailer Park Road, was charged March 16 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Joy Rebecca Kelly, 36, 1330 Highway 319 N Lot 26, Norman Park, was charged March 15 with possession of meth, failure to obey stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession and use of a drug related object.
• Melissa Renae Barnes, 40, 5063 Boyed Street, Meigs, was charged March 13 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Erica Idalia Lopez-Lopz, 28, 1330 Highway 319 N Lot 28, Norman Park, was charged March 13 with driving without a license.
• Yashica Nicole Balton, 36, 813 Madison Avenue, Tifton, was charged March 13 with speeding.
• Karen Jean Allegood, 67, 517 Greenough Road, Sale City, was charged March 14 with having an open container in the vehicle.
• Emily Michelle Gonzalez-Cortez, 37, 352 New River Church Road, Tifton, was charged March 15 with speeding and driving without a license.
• Michael Jordan Coates, 22, 3830 Old Doerun Road, was charged March 14 with failure to drive within single lane, probation violation and having an open container in the vehicle.
• Erick Abelleyra Madrid, 35, 165 Peach Lane, was charged March 14 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.
Theft
• A woman on South Boulevard S.E. reported on March 16 that a short extending ladder, a long extending ladder, a Ryobi cordless lead blower with two batteries and a 21-inch mower with grass catcher were stolen from her residence.
• A woman on Holly Circle reported March 13 that two window AC units, two brown and one black space heater, one deep freezer, one silver ridge cap, five cabinets and one large oak four door cabinet had been stolen from her residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Xavaier Florence, 27, 4781 Ledbetter Road, Camilla, was charged March 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Jocelyn Huckaby, 24, 3109 Veterans Parkway South, was charged March 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Ahtavis Jerrod Jordan, 32, 228 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged March 16 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.
• Shakeivea Danyellea Sims, 29, 3109 Veterans Parkway South, was charged March 16 with disorderly conduct.
• Aubrey J. Green, 26, was charged March 14 with disorderly conduct and possession and use of a drug-related object.
• Ayneirais Rodriguez, 31, was charged March 14 with no driver’s license.
• Melike R. Taylor, 50, was charged March 14 with second-degree criminal damage to property.
• Victorino Martinez, 58, was charged March 14 with no driver’s license and failure to obey traffic control device.
• Shanice L. Bryce, 31, was charged March 15 with no driver’s license.
• Terry Lee Barber, 53, 502 Fourth Avenue N.W., was charged March 14 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Gabrielle Elyse Collins, 18, 213 May Road, was charged March 13 with failure to obey stop sign and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Kenderson Aaron Hill, 44, 109 Almond Drive, Albany, was charged March 13 with disorderly conduct and assailing, opposing or resisting an officer of the law in a penal institution.
• Lashonda Reckell Golden, 33, 835 Shy Manor Drive Apt. 4, was charged March 13 with probation violation.
• Sellers Edwards III, 36, 1212 Tenth Street S.W., was charged March 13 with resisting arrest, driving while license withdrawn, failure to appear and lighted headlights required at certain times.
• Kirby Dewayne Fender, 28, 114 Colquitt Street, Ellenton, was charged March 13 with bench warrant.
Information Report
• A Moultrie woman gave an information report on March 15 in reference to a known person running her off the road.
• A Moultrie woman gave an information report on March 15 in reference to a known person disputing with her about leaving the house.
Theft
• A Moultrie man reported burglary on March 14 in reference to his wallet being stolen.
• Eastside Baptist Church reported second-degree burglary on March 14.
• A Moultrie man reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of his wallet by an unknown person on March 14.
• A Dollar General employee reported the theft by shoplifting of two bags of dog food worth $12 by two unknown persons on March 15.
Suspicious Person
• A Moultrie woman reported a suspicious person on March 14 in reference to an unknown person trespassing on her property, beating on her door and her air conditioner between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Lost Property
• A Moultrie man reported lost property on March 14 in reference to losing his wallet worth $46 and filled with his birth certificate, state ID and debit card.
Animal-Related
• A Moultrie man reported a vicious animal at large on March 14 in reference to a neighbor’s dog biting him.
• A Moultrie man reported a dog bite on March 14 in reference to a dog attacking him and attempting to attack his dog as they were out for a walk.
Terroristic Threats
• A Moultrie woman reported terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor theft by taking of a $50 cell phone on March 14 in reference to a known person threatening to shoot up her grandmother’s home.
Assault
• A Moultrie man reported misdemeanor simple assault and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another on March 15 in reference to a known woman pointing a gun at him while asking where her husband was.
Criminal Trespass
• A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on March 15 in reference to an unknown person shattering the window of her vehicle.
Ga. State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Marcelino Garduno-Bernal, 36, 545 Bud Norman Road, was charged March 14 with driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.