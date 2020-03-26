Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Michael DeWayne Holt, 41, 133 Denham Road, was charged March 24 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges.
• Kenneth Wayne Sparks, 42, 167 S Wall Street, Elkin, N.C., was charged March 23 with terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Terrence Everette Reese, 35, 719 Eighth Avenue S.E., was charged March 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Tre’vayon Saveon Boyd, 18, 2710 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, was charged March 25 with duty to obey
• Kevin Bernard Grant, 38, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
