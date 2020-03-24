Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Patricia Jane Brown, 49, 520 Allen Road, Funston, was charged March 21 with obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
• Angel Cruz Crisotomos, 34, 2517 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 19 with theft by taking, first degree home invasion, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, aggravated assault, criminal gang activity, criminal damage to property in second degree, armed robbery, intimidation and taking control of a substance, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of meth and possession of arms by convicted felon.
• Theodoric Ferando Oliver, 43, 5074 Park Avenue, Forest Park, was charged March 20 with interlock probation violation.
• Jonathan Eric Chafin, 27, 137 Lighter Knot Circuit, was charged March 20 with failure to appear.
• Eliseo Vasquez, 23, 142 Stiner Road, was charged March 18 with two counts of simple battery.
• Cecil William Hancock, 21, 2809 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 23 with probation violation.
Theft
• A man on 1282 Moultrie Lenox Road, Lenox, reported on March 22 that a Ruger .357-caliber revolver was missing from his truck.
• A man on Bay Road reported on March 20 that one black iPhone and one cell phone were missing from residence.
• A man on Bayrockyford Road reported on March 20 that one Steven goose gun, one .357 Magnum, one 20-gauge pump shotgun and three throwing darts were stolen from his residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Xachare Trinidad Nunez, 37, was charged March 21 with possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, aggravated assault, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, armed robbery, intimidation, taking control of substance and false imprisonment.
• Tavadis Lowder, 29, 616 Third Street S.E., was charged March 20 with probation violation.
• Ronald Lee Bell Jr., 823 Second Avenue S.W., was charged March 22 with failure to appear.
• Ashley Tatum, 27, was charged March 22 for misdemeanor battery/ family violence.
Information Report
• A Payne’s Auto Mart employee gave an information report on March 20 in reference to an unknown person being in one of his buses without permission.
• A Moultrie man gave an information report on March 20 in reference to an ATM machine taking his money but not depositing it in his account.
• A Moultrie woman gave an information report on March 21 in reference to a known person stalking her at her home.
Theft
• A Moultrie man reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of his vehicle’s front headlight by an unknown person on March 20.
• A Moultrie man reported burglary on March 20 in reference to an unknown person entering his employer’s home while they were gone.
• A Moultrie woman reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of her cigarettes and cash on March 21 by an unknown woman.
• A Cocomo Inn customer reported theft on March 22 in reference to a known person taking $200 from him.
Criminal Trespass
• A Wal-Mart customer reported criminal trespass on March 20 in reference to an unknown person slashing all four of her vehicle’s tires.
Animal-Related
• A Moultrie woman reported a dog complaint on March 20 in reference to a known person’s three dogs chasing her.
Armed Robbery
• A Moultrie police officer reported aggravated assault and armed robbery on March 21.
Battery
• A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on March 22 in reference to a known person fighting and arguing with her.
Shots Fired
• A Touchdown Sports Bar employee reported shots fired on March 22 in reference to an unknown person firing shots off in the air.
Norman Park Police
Charges and Arrests
• Alberto Raya, 49, 194 Mimosa Lane, Norman Park, was charged March 21 with driving under the influence (DUI).
Doerun Police
Charges and Arrests
• Antonio Dinell Jackson, 47, 168 Quail Ridge Road, was charged March 22 with driving under the influence (DUI), speeding, reckless driving, having an open container in the vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign and distracted driving.
