Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
- Jontravious Keyshawn Taylor, 21, 1404 Sixth Avenue S.W., was charged March 19 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- Vincent Carnnell Williams, 42, 610 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged March 19 with disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
- Francisco Corrichi Monroe, 28, 107 Southgate Drive, was charged March 19 with driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to stop for a stop sign.
- Kayla Leanne Barnes, 34, 788 Third Street Lot 5, Berlin, was charged March 19 with driving under the influence (DUI).
