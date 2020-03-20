Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

  • Jontravious Keyshawn Taylor, 21, 1404 Sixth Avenue S.W., was charged March 19 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

  • Vincent Carnnell Williams, 42, 610 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged March 19 with disorderly conduct.

Georgia State Patrol

Charges and Arrests

  • Francisco Corrichi Monroe, 28, 107 Southgate Drive, was charged March 19 with driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to stop for a stop sign.
  • Kayla Leanne Barnes, 34, 788 Third Street Lot 5, Berlin, was charged March 19 with driving under the influence (DUI).

