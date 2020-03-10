Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Connie Sue McMurphy, 60, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged March 9 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
• Nicholas James O’Conner, 25, 412 North Goodman Street, Sparks, was charged March 10 with probation violation.
• Emalee Louann Brooks, 29, 1564 Georgia Highway 97, Camilla, was charged March 10 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license withdrawn.
• Timothy Lynn Summerlin, 56, 522 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged March 8 with drug court violation.
• Jessica Marie Luckey, 29, 991 Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged March 5 with violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Timothy Isaac McKee, 20, 10 Fifth Street S.E., was charged March 8 with obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
• Thomas Daniel Milton, 36, 114 South Academy Street, Funston, was charged March 2 with fugitive from justice.
• Donald Wayne Coleman, 44, 1522 Funston-Sale City Road, was charged March 2 with possession of meth.
• Antrice Janae Freeman, 20, 1149 Fourth Street S.E., was charged March 6 with having no insurance.
• Jessica Lynn Tillman, 31, 63 Edinburgh Street, Tifton, was charged March 7 with probation violation.
• Matthew Edmondson, 32, 1029 Sharon Church Road, Omega, was charged March 8 with probation violation.
• Bruce Arthur Ritter, 55, 4408 Central Road, was charged March 6 with bench warrant.
• Denise Amie Farrow, 42, 3606 Plumcrest Avenue, Albany, was charged March 2 with possession of meth.
Theft
• A man on Country Circle reported on March 5 that his wallet containing a debit card, five credit cards, $10 in cash and two Social Security cards was missing.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Johnathan Paul Chris Weldon, 39, 1820 Fourth Street S.E., was charged March 9 with criminal trespass.
• Kenny Lee Davis, 47, 835 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged March 9 with probation violation.
• Rodney O’Neal Herndon, 54, 417 B 31st Avenue S.E., was charged March 9 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and aggravated assault.
• George Callhan IV, 24, 502 Apt 1 26th Avenue S.E., was charged March 9 with disorderly conduct.
• Julia Rogers, 42, 712 First Street S.W. Apt B, was charged March 6 with possession of arms by convicted felons.
• Justin Terrell Adams, 25, 810 Third Avenue S.W., was charged March 5 with obstruction of an officer.
• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 33, 209 Honeybear Road, was charged March 3 with parole violation and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Cecelia Caple Cooper, 47, 601 Tenth Avenue S.E., was charged March 6 with theft by conversion.
• Marlana Nicole Pellerin, 32, 1415 Fifth Street S.W., Norman Park, was charged March 7 with probation violation.
Julian H. Rogers, 42, was charged March 6 with improper receipt, possession or transfer of firearm.
Dominique Rogers, 39, was arrested March 6 on a hold for Decatur County for probation violation.
Kendrick D. Blackwell, 29, was charged March 7 with display of tag and driving with suspended or revoked license.
Fraud
• A Moultrie resident reported financial transaction card fraud in reference to a past occurred fraud.
Lost/Found Property
A Moultrie man reported found property on March 6 in reference to finding someone’s Social Security card.
A Moultrie man reported lost property on March 6 in reference to losing his wallet which contained multiple licenses and $5.
Theft
A Stone’s Home Center employee reported the misdemeanor theft by taking of multiple items worth $285 altogether by an unknown offender on March 6.
An Oxley’s employee reported the theft by shoplifting of multiple packs of steaks by an unknown person on March 8.
A Shell gas station employee reported the theft by shoplifting of an electrical cord on March 8 by an unknown person.
A Moultrie resident reported the felony theft by taking of an ATV by an unknown person on March 8.
Open Door
A Moultrie resident reported open door on March 7 in reference to an out-of-town neighbor’s front door being opened by an unknown person.
A Moultrie Police Officer reported open door on March 7 in reference to an unknown person leaving the EZ Coin Wash’s door open at almost 2 a.m.
A Moultrie man and woman reported open door on March 8 in reference to finding an open door as they returned home after being gone all day.
Terroristic Threats and Acts
A Hardee’s employee reported terroristic threats and acts on March 7 in reference to a customer threatening to come back and “shoot up the place” to a cashier.
A Moultrie resident reported terroristic threats and acts on March 8 in reference to a known person making threats toward them over the phone.
Suspicious Person/Activity
A Moultrie woman reported suspicious person on March 7 in reference to an unknown man following her, asking her to get in his car and he’d give her money.
A Moultrie Police Officer reported suspicious activity on March 8 in reference to a vehicle parked behind Club Illusion whose persons were engaging in sexual activity.
Domestic Dispute
A Moultrie man reported domestic dispute on March 8 in reference to a fight between him and his brother.
A Moultrie woman reported a domestic dispute on March 8 in reference to a known person getting into a verbal altercation with her and accusing her of stealing his wallet.
Battery
A J. Harvey’s employee reported simple battery on March 8 in reference to a verbal and slightly physical altercation that they said occurred between them and a manager.
Disorderly Conduct
A Moultrie man reported disorderly conduct on March 8 in reference to a known person coming to his home against his permission and damaging a side window pane.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Kayla Leanne Barnes, 34, 788 Third Street Lot 5, Berlin was charged March 6 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
• Jawaski Foster, 34, 133 Wesley Chapel Road, Valdosta, was charged March 7 with driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
Doerun Police
Charges and Arrests
• Ramon Reneker, 45, 5423 Colony Drive, Columbus, was charged March 7 with defective equipment, having an open container in the vehicle, possession of marijuana, failure to drive within a single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, unsafe operation of a radio or telephone, taillights required and tag light illumination required.
• Devin Dixon, 28, 3506 Staton Drive, Albany, was charged March 9 with possession of marijuana and speeding.
• Matthew Denham, 19, 326 E. Washington Street Apt A, Thomasville, was charged March 7 with possession of marijuana.
• Alexander Allegood, 20, 2609 Jacqueline Circle, was charged March 7 with speeding, defective equipment, possession of cocaine and having less than one ounce of marijuana.
