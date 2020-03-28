Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Semaj Jyquaris Willis, 20, 1220 Twelfth Street N.W., was charged with March 26 with theft by deception.
• Kenneth Daniel Hurst, 54, 185 Dean Matthews Road Lot 3, was charged March 24 with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Tatum, 27, 2001 Tallokas Point Road, was charged March 25 with battery.
• Curtis Tarver, 51, 1221 Elliot Brown Street, was charged March 19 with possession of a controlled substance.
• Malik Nyquan Tyler, 19, 923 Smith Road, was charged March 26 with probation violation and battery.
Theft
• A woman on Seventh Avenue S.W. reported on March 26 that her daughter’s pink and white bike had been stolen from her backyard.
