Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

• Semaj Jyquaris Willis, 20, 1220 Twelfth Street N.W., was charged with March 26 with theft by deception.

• Kenneth Daniel Hurst, 54, 185 Dean Matthews Road Lot 3, was charged March 24 with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Ashley Nicole Tatum, 27, 2001 Tallokas Point Road, was charged March 25 with battery.

• Curtis Tarver, 51, 1221 Elliot Brown Street, was charged March 19 with possession of a controlled substance.

• Malik Nyquan Tyler, 19, 923 Smith Road, was charged March 26 with probation violation and battery.

Theft

• A woman on Seventh Avenue S.W. reported on March 26 that her daughter’s pink and white bike had been stolen from her backyard.

 

