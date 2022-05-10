Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Demetrius Williams, 44, 803 Third St. N.W. Apt C, was charged May 9 with failure to appear and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Dario Brito, 44, 1526 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 9 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked. 

• Labriyah Ditanya Ryles, 25, 1321 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 9 with maijuana possession less than an ounce and D.U.I.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Brandon Lavon-Thomas Palmer, 22, 502 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged May 10 with use of a communication device for drug transaction. 

• Destiny Quanya Nnjoy Scott, 19, 1401 Sunrise Ave. N.E., was charged May 9 with disorderly conduct.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Leslie Alexander McCray, 36, 407 Eighth St. N.W., was charged May 9 with failure to appear.

• Keetheen Gregory Massey, 58, 1243 Woodmen Rd., was charged May 9 with failure to appear. 

• Sydney Morgan Tillman, 29, 1145 Annie McGee Rd., was charged May 9 with loitering and prowling and criminal trespass.

