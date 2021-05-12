MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Nathan Bryant Smiles, 53, 1127 ½ 10th St. SE, was charged May 10 with kidnapping.
Jessica Rosa Conner, 34, 1127 ½ 10th St. SE, was charged May 10 with kidnapping.
Jakya Sharkivia Woods, 29, 405 11th Ct. SE, was charged May 10 with failure to appear.
Anthony Lamont Edmonds, 43, 406 6th Ave. SE, was charged May 10 with probation violation and failure to appear.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Juan Hernandez-Gomez, 17, 590 11th Ave. NE, Cairo was charged May 10 with driving without a license and speeding.
BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Adonias Biguai Diaz, 24, 2327 Copeland Mill Dr., Valdosta, was charged May 10 with speeding and driving without a license.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1208 11th Ave. NW, was charged May 10 with possession of cocaine.
Nathan Morley Smith, 40, 3040 Myrick Rd., Thomasville, was charged May 10 with probation violation.
Travis Centel Harris, 41, 709 7th St. NW, was charged May 10 with failure to appear.
Jeremy Mansel Peters, 42, 103 Iniss Rd., Tifton, was charged May 10 with battery and theft by taking.
Tahdrick Antonio Enoch,31, 818 Clark Rd., was charged May 10 with discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
INCIDENTS
A deputy took the report within the S.O. lobby in reference to a financial transaction fraud. The complainant was told to make out a check in the amount of $1,427. The complainant cashed the check and was told to send $1,155 to an individual known as “Garza.” The original check came back bad leaving the complainant with the whole amount at the bank.
