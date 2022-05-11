Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Willie James Banks Jr., 46, 205 Dennis Powell Lane, Norman Park, was charged May 10 with probation violation.
• Diamond Alexus McNeil, 18, 503 West Mulberry St., was charged May 10 with felony theft by taking.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Colosski Brown, 46, 13256 Bethel Church Rd., Omega, was charged May 8 with loitering or prowling.
• Bonni Renae Lewis, 18, 610 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 5 with duty to obey and disorderly conduct.
• Javen Tryel Jackson, 21, 1710 Garden Villa Drive, was charged May 10 with use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 32, Ellenton, was charged May 11 with probation violation.
• Jessica Danielle Millican, 28, 1601 Seventh St. S.E. Apt. 1, was charged May 10 with obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Hampton Way N.E. in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated they found their vehicle with part of the front bumper detached. Boot prints were found on the vehicle.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Demoquis Dontrell Moore, 39, 1623 Whiting Drive Apt. B, Albany, was charged May 9 with failure to maintain insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and is on hold for Dougherty County.
• Travis Dale Steffen 38, 763 Old Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 10 with D.U.I., too fast for conditions, failure to drive within a single lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Kajun Blackstock, 32, 410 West St., Ocilla, was charged May 5 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Latonya Nicole Wilson, 40, was charged May 10 with possession of cocaine and false statements or writings.
• Coleman Charles Roberts, 21, 853 School Rd., Griffin, Ga., was charged May 10 with failure to appear.
• Samuel Wood, 39, 579 Indian Lake Drive, was charged May 10 with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Samantha Nicole Orr, 27, 579 Indian Lake Drive, was charged May 10 with disorderly conduct.
• Breonna Patrica Starling, 19, 612 Martin Luther King, Cairo, was charged May 9 with failure to appear.
• Vicky Lynn Brumley, 30, 144 Fireplace Lane, was charged May 10 with possession of drug related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Aaron Keith Taylor, 44, 1791 Funston-Sigsbee Rd., was charged May 6 with driving without a valid license.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 1600 block of Old Albany Road in reference to a stolen firearm. A Taurus G2C 9mm pistol was reportedly taken from a residence.
• Deputies were dispatched to 30th Ave. N.W. in reference to a past occurred theft. The complainant stated their prescription was stolen out of the mailbox. Thirteen different prescriptions were taking including several schedule III controlled substances.
