Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Jeremiah Eugene Johnson, 32, 1560 N. Pinetree Boulevard, Thomasville, was charged May 9 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Auburn Ryan Stripling, 28, 176 Tallokas Circle, was charged May 11 with drug court violation.
• Amy Inez Truelove, 24, 335 Indian Lake Drive Lot 25, was charged May 11 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Dustin Waylon Wright, 45, 1297 Tillman Road, was charged May 10 with simple battery.
• Tyler Aubry Wood, 22, 257 Crosland Scooterville Road, Omega, was charged May 6 with probation violation and theft by taking.
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 28, 1208 Thirteenth Street S.W., was charged May 9 with driving without a license.
• Terrance Osby, 28, 1108 Grant Court, was charged May 8 with probation violation.
• Saul Emmanuelle, 17, 7849 Old Adel Road, was charged May 2 with obstruction and disorderly conduct.
• Bobby Ray Beaty, 82, 194 Brandi Drive, was charged May 7 with stalking and criminal trespass.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Michael DeWayne Tuff, 43, 400 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged May 9 with battery.
• Susan Irene Corsino, 41, 114 Fifth Street N.E., was charged May 11 with probation violation.
• Antonio DeWayne Thomas, 30, 171 Denham Road, was charged May 7 with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
• Stacy Lynn Whitley, 44, 514 College Street, Nashville, was charged May 10 with driving without a license.
• De’Andre V Wiggins, 32, 102 Second Street S.W., was charged May 8 with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle and two counts of intent to commit theft or felony.
• Scott Bernard Shealy, 45, 1320 Summer Circle Road, was charged May 9 with failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Sandrika Shanquayle Spivey, 31, 933 Fifth Avenue S.W., was charged May 7 with cruelty to children, battery and pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
Ga. State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• John Franklin Laster, 2541 Tallokas Road, was charged May 9 with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence (DUI) and driving while license suspended.
• Clayton James McMillan, 19, 1000 Holmes Drive Apt. 1, was charged May 8 with driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain lanes and excessive noise from radio within motor vehicle.
Department of Natural Resources
Charges and Arrests
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 37, 116 Pear Street, Pavo, was charged May 10 with driving while license suspended and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
