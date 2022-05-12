Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Christopher Shane Turner, 46, 318 Oak St., Omega, was charged May 12 with failure to appear. 

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Makari Joel Walker, 20, 2509 Forsythe St., Albany, was charged May 12 with failure to appear.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Javarus Ny’Traivus Woods, 19, 1600 Seventh St. S.E., was charged May 11 with failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Reginald Lamar Tabor Jr., 19, 609 10th Avenue N.W., was charged May 11 with battery - family violence. 

• Roy Neal Bell Jr., 51, 2837 Stuart Drive, Valdosta, was charged May 11 with probation violation.

