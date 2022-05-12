Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Shane Turner, 46, 318 Oak St., Omega, was charged May 12 with failure to appear.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Makari Joel Walker, 20, 2509 Forsythe St., Albany, was charged May 12 with failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Javarus Ny’Traivus Woods, 19, 1600 Seventh St. S.E., was charged May 11 with failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Reginald Lamar Tabor Jr., 19, 609 10th Avenue N.W., was charged May 11 with battery - family violence.
• Roy Neal Bell Jr., 51, 2837 Stuart Drive, Valdosta, was charged May 11 with probation violation.
