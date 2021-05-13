GEORGIA STATE PATROL
ARRESTS
Timothy Lance Simmons Jr., 18, 534 DH Alderman Rd., was charged May 12 with seat belt law and D.U.I.
Jose Manuel Hilario, 45, 135 Garden Ln., was charged May 12 with driving without a valid license.
MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Joshua Dwayne Peterson, 33, 1400 16th Ave. SW, is on hold for Thomas County as of May 13
Jarelle Deonte Ward, 19, 2201 Sylvester Dr., was charged May 12 with interference with a 9-1-1 call and battery.
Danasia Shyree Titus, 20, 313 N Jones St., Doerun, was charged May 12 with reckless conduct, two counts of aggravated assault and hit and run.
Randolph Robertson, 58, 841 E Central Ave. Apt 109B, was charged May 6 with failure to appear and assault.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Donald Wayne Coleman, 45, 1566 Funston Sale City Rd., was charged May 12 with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Alexia Blake Henson, 23, Moultrie Inn, was charged May 12 with probation violation.
INCIDENTS
Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Peachtree Rd. in reference to possible shots fired inside a home. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowner who stated “he was laying on the chair watching TV when he heard shots fired outside the home.” Four to Five bullet holes were found on the outside of the home. Only one spent shell was found the next day outside the home. No bullets were found inside the home. Nobody was injured during the incident.
