Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

• Jamaya Nichols, 18, 4644 US HWY 319 N, Norman Park, was charged May 11 with criminal trespass - family violence.

Georgia State Patrol 

Arrests

• Katy Lynn Fender, 18, 154 A East Weeks St, Norman Park, was charged May 12 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce. 

• Keaten Long, 17, 187 LB Neals Rd., was charged May 12 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of marijuana less than one ounce. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Vences Melendez-Morales, 36, 1156 6th St S.W., was charged May 12 with possession of methamphetamine. 

• Maurice Milhouse, 23, 415 Jones St, Thomasville, was charged May 13 with simple battery. 

• Armonee Dra’cole French, 23, 816 Northside Dr. Apt 1, was charged May 13 with simple battery.

• Jamar Williams, 20, 417 MLK Drive Apt F, was charged May 12 with simple battery - family violence. 

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

• Ricky Lee Harper, 29, 1250 JP Perry Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 11 with probation violation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.

• Veronica Pimentel, 33, 2820 First Ave S.E. Lot 5, was charged May 12 with violation of compulsory school attendance. 

