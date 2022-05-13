Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jamaya Nichols, 18, 4644 US HWY 319 N, Norman Park, was charged May 11 with criminal trespass - family violence.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Katy Lynn Fender, 18, 154 A East Weeks St, Norman Park, was charged May 12 with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Keaten Long, 17, 187 LB Neals Rd., was charged May 12 with DUI, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Vences Melendez-Morales, 36, 1156 6th St S.W., was charged May 12 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Maurice Milhouse, 23, 415 Jones St, Thomasville, was charged May 13 with simple battery.
• Armonee Dra’cole French, 23, 816 Northside Dr. Apt 1, was charged May 13 with simple battery.
• Jamar Williams, 20, 417 MLK Drive Apt F, was charged May 12 with simple battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Ricky Lee Harper, 29, 1250 JP Perry Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 11 with probation violation, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Veronica Pimentel, 33, 2820 First Ave S.E. Lot 5, was charged May 12 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
