Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Kimberly Joan Carroll, 46, 985 Circle Road, was charged May 13 with bondsman off bond.
• Justin Benjamin Morey, 35, 198 Grantham Road, Doerun, was charged May 13 with possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• Noe Sanchez Reyes, 28, 372 East Gate Circle, was charged May 13 with driving without license.
• Gregory Bernard Paulk, 53, 1621 McDonald Road, Douglas, was charged May 12 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Cleveland Lanel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., was charged May 12 with theft by shoplifting.
• Trivaunti Tewon Williams, 34, 424 Ninth Street N.W., was charged May 13 with giving false information or false name and driving without a valid license.
• Antonio DeWayne Caldwell, 41, 1105 Fifteenth Street S.E., was charged May 11 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ja’Navien Keion Peterson, 18, 1201 Sixth Avenue N.W., was charged May 12 with carrying a concealed weapon.
• Kendrick Hardy, 29, 517 Twenty-sixth Avenue S.E. Apt A6, was charged May 11 with battery.
• Dankerious Willie Debruce, 22,1505 Lankford Drive, Valdosta, was charged May 12 with driving while license withdrawn.
