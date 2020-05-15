Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
- Earnest Eugene Williams, 62, 126 Kindling Court, was charged May 14 with speeding and driving with a suspended license.
- Derrick Donta Key, 38, 46 Carolyn Street, was charged May 14 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Theft
- A man on Kendallwood Church Road reported on May 13 that one 12 gauge Beretta shotgun, one Ruger .22 mag rifle with scope bolt action, one Ruger .17 mag rifle with bolt action, one Browning .308 Lever action woodgrain with gold trigger, I Beretta 9 mm pistol, one Smith and Wesson .40 cal. pistol, one Diawa Tutala silver and red fishing pole, one Abu Garcia silver fishing pole with spinning reel, one Shimono six bait master fishing pole, one Shimon Gurado bait caster and rod, one Abu Garcia ultra-light micro reel and rod, one tackle box with tackle, one Arlo Pro 2 or 3 wireless camera and security system, one PlayStation 4 with two controllers and games, one Smith’s Diamond Sharpenin sharpening kit, one pair of Maui Jim aviator sunglasses, two Costas blue lens amber frame, one Citizen stainless steel watch and one 20 inch Husqvarna chainsaw were stolen from his home.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- Christopher Jerome Jackson, 33, 1411 Pope Road, Boston, Ga., was charged May 14 with probation violation.
