Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Wesley Earl Williams, 1957 Sylvester Drive Lot 24, was charged May 8 with driving with license suspsended and tag light violation.
• Thomas Alvin Baker, 62, 146 Buck Road, Fitzgerald, was charged May 8 with open container, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Travien Jamal Walker, 29, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged May 8 with two counts of trespass and theft by shoplifting.
• Tasheena Lashan Johnson, 36, 515 Oak Circle, was charged May 4 for theft by shoplifting.
• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 34, 820 Joe Lewis Ave., was charged May 7 with probation violation.
• Kelvin Antonio Graham, 30, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S, was charged May 9 with two counts of probation violation.
• Zachery Arthur Smith, 28, 820 Sixth St. S.E., was charged May 7 with four counts of probation violation.
• Timothy Moore, 24, 308 Hison Road, was charged May 8 with battery.
• Randy Jared Howard, 25, 216 Circle Drive, was charged May 8 with false report of a crime.
• Robert Brian Casteel, 44, 1220 10th St. S.E., was charged May 8 with battery.
• Damien Enoch, 32, 913 Third St. S.E., was charged May 8 with driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use of a communication device to commit a felony.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Javier Monjaraz, 27, 254 Smith Road, was charged May 8 with speeding, defective equipment and driving without a license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Michael Bernard Enoch, 36, 178 Lakeview Acres Road, is on hold for U.S. Marshals for federal probation violation as of May 7.
• Antonio Cortez Mcneil, 32, 3445 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 8 with aggravated assault.
• Luther William Spires Jr., 42, 20994 RL Sears Road, Norman Park, was charged May 7 with child molestation and sexual battery.
• Travis Dale Steffen, 37, 110 B Allman Road, was charged May 6 with third degree cruelty to children and battery.
• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged May 8 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of ecstasy and possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Michael Stevenson McMurphy, 39, 111 CM Chafin Road, Norman Park, was charged May 7 with three counts of probation violation.
• Johnari Greene, 23, 1317 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 8 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
