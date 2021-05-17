Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Wesley Earl Williams, 1957 Sylvester Drive Lot 24, was charged May 8 with driving with license suspsended and tag light violation.

Thomas Alvin Baker, 62, 146 Buck Road, Fitzgerald, was charged May 8 with open container, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.

Travien Jamal Walker, 29, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged May 8 with two counts of trespass and theft by shoplifting.

Tasheena Lashan Johnson, 36, 515 Oak Circle, was charged May 4 for theft by shoplifting.

Brandy Alisha Barnes, 34, 820 Joe Lewis Ave., was charged May 7 with probation violation.

Kelvin Antonio Graham, 30, 3109 Veterans Pkwy. S, was charged May 9 with two counts of probation violation.

Zachery Arthur Smith, 28, 820 Sixth St. S.E., was charged May 7 with four counts of probation violation.

Timothy Moore, 24, 308 Hison Road, was charged May 8 with battery.

Randy Jared Howard, 25, 216 Circle Drive, was charged May 8 with false report of a crime.

Robert Brian Casteel, 44, 1220 10th St. S.E., was charged May 8 with battery.

Damien Enoch, 32, 913 Third St. S.E., was charged May 8 with driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use of a communication device to commit a felony. 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Javier Monjaraz, 27, 254 Smith Road, was charged May 8 with speeding, defective equipment and driving without a license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Michael Bernard Enoch, 36, 178 Lakeview Acres Road, is on hold for U.S. Marshals for federal probation violation as of May 7. 

Antonio Cortez Mcneil, 32, 3445 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 8 with aggravated assault.

Luther William Spires Jr., 42, 20994 RL Sears Road, Norman Park, was charged May 7 with child molestation and sexual battery.

Travis Dale Steffen, 37, 110 B Allman Road, was charged May 6 with third degree cruelty to children and battery.

Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 27, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged May 8 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of ecstasy and possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Michael Stevenson McMurphy, 39, 111 CM Chafin Road, Norman Park, was charged May 7 with three counts of probation violation.

Johnari Greene, 23, 1317 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 8 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you