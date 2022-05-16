Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Tanner Lee Cook, 28, 334 W. Broad Ave., Doerun, was charged May 14 with two counts of theft by conversion - misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• William Brandon Ellerbee, 28, 215 Foxfire Drive, Dothan, Alabama, was charged May 13 with a suspended license.
• Forrest Wallas Simmons, 72, 534 DH Alderman Rd., was charged May 15 with driving under the influence, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Daniel Brock Weeks, 52, 289 Charlie Hamm Rd., was charged May 15 with failure to appear, DUI and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sage Gavin Allman, 192 Connell Rd., was charged May 13 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Jerome Ray, 37, 308 Lakeworth Ct., Americus, Ga., was charged May 14 with failure to appear, disorderly conduct and simple battery - family violence.
• Sara Jett, 21, 239 E. Weeks St., was charged May 15 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin Alexander Jackson, 33, 223 Whitehead Drive, Albany, was charged May 13 with a probation violation.
- Misty Dawn Perkins, 30, 293 Cherry St., Lot 10, was charged May 14 with trespassing.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kendrick Tywon Clark, 29, 533 27th St. S.E. Apt. 7, was charged May 15 with two counts of battery, a probation violation, aggravated assault and theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Russell Scott Sellars, 55, 3646 Zion Grove Church Rd, Coolidge, was charged May 15 with driving without a valid license and tail lights required.
• Grimaldo Castillo, 28, 350 Honey Bear Rd., was charged May 15 with a probation violation and criminal trespassing - family violence and battery.
• Kody Tyler Akridge, 31, 459 Merritt Rd., Hartsfield, was charged May 15 with failure to appear, criminal trespassing and expired registration.
• Ivan Castillo, 32, 350 Honey Bear Rd., was charged May 15 with battery.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Cook Road on May 10 in reference to a small structure fire. Complainant stated a cigarette ash fell into a hole causing some of the home’s insulation to catch fire. The fire was put out without further incident.
• Deputies were dispatched to 1900 block Cool Springs-Ellenton Road In reference to a recovered moped. The complainant stated where the stolen moped could be found at the 4800 block of Hwy. 37 E. The moped was recovered and turned over to its owner. No arrest was listed on the report.
