Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Terrance Jannon Long, 38, 124 Lynch St., Norman Park, is on hold for Lowndes County as of May 16.
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 18, 7849 Old Adel Road, was charged May 15 with duty to obey and shoplifting.
• Donnie Willie Jarvis, 40, 3231 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 7 with probation violation, driving with a suspended license, unsafe operation of telephone and speeding.
• Kishaun Taylor, 25, 1820 Third St. S.E., was charged May 14 with two counts of battery, theft by taking, simple assault and terroristic threats and acts.
• Cameron Ponder, 22, 604 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 14 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, use of a communication device facilitating a drug transaction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• James Love, 73, 9 Fourth Ave. N.W. Apt C, was charged May 14 with battery.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Rachel Quin McCracken, 23, 101 Pelham Drive, Leesburg, was charged May 14 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Isadore Antonio Hart, 32, 92 Regency Village Road, was charged May 14 with D.U.I.-Marijuana and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Javarious Thomas, 21, 1330 319 N., Norman Park, was charged May 14 with possession of marijuana greater than one ounce, expired vehicle tag, speeding in excess of maxim limits and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Tomas Sanchez, 45, 233 Demott St., was charged May 15 with unsafe operation of telephone and driving while license withdrawn.
• Derrick Dewayne James Jr., 25, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged May 15 with speeding and D.U.I.-Drugs.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Adolph Thompson, 29, 834 Gordon Ave. Apt A, Albany, was charged May 14 with probation violation.
• Anterrio Temetrius Merritt, 29, 290 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged May 15 with probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, armed robbery, theft by taking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Alexandra Kayleigh McBraryer, 23, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, was charged May 15 with possession of meth.
• Michael Gerard Hudson, 30, 918 12th Ave. S.E., was charged May 16 with simple assault.
• Christy Lyn Devegter, 43, 559 Brookville Lenox Road, Tifton, was charged May 14 with failure to appear.
• William Rowell, 33, 1320 South Blvd., was charged May 14 with battery.
• Pedro Rivera, 30, 82 Regency Village Drive, was charged May 14 with driving while license suspended.
