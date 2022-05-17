Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Christina Michelle Lapaz, 41, 1420 Love Lane, Tifton, was charged May 15 with the unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI - alcohol.
• Jerry Alan Newell, 56, 184 Thompson Rd., was charged May 14 with DUI - drugs, failure to maintain lane, possession of a drug-related object, a suspended license, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and driver exercise due care.
• Cam’ron D’Marquise Moye, 19, 206 E. Valdosta Ave., Ocilla, was charged May 16 with DUI - drugs and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Gerardo Reyes Ramos, 37, 173 Mills Creek, Cairo, was charged May 14 with DUI - alcohol, reckless driving, endangering a child under 14 while DUI, driver exercise due care, failure to maintain a lane and unlicensed driving.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Xavier Xanroid Jordan Jr., 36, 1312 First Ave. N.W., was charged May 11 with battery - family violence.
• Yolanda Yavelle Haynes, 39, 604 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 16 with willful obstruction or hindrance and when a person is a party to a crime.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ty’Cameron La’Darius Hayes, 25, 22 Taylor Lane, was charged May 16 with a parole violation.
• Jose Rangel III, 29, 129 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged May 16 with probation violation and simple battery - family violence.
• Dorna Lopez-Nogales, 37, 8 Regency Village Drive, was charged May 16 with two counts regarding violation of compulsory school attendance.
• Deandre Raheem Womack, 29, 1612 Whiting Drive Apt A, Albany, was charged May 16 with a bench warrant.
• Fernando Luna, 29, 262 Donron Drive, was charged May 14 with a third charge of DUI, a third charge of driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain a lane.
