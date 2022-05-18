Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Toshicka Shavonna Ford, 45, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt J7, was charged May 17 with misdemeanor battery - family violence (1st offense) and aggravated assault.
- Kizzy Denise Spradley, 43, 2820 First St. N.W., was charged May 17 with theft by taking - misdemeanor.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jaheed A’Sheem Ward, 20, 115 Shady Grove Rd., was charged May 17 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. He was also charged with a probation violation.
• Naneika LeShawn Singleton, 42, 3107 Fernridge Dr. Apt B, Albany, was charged May 17 with failure to appear and shoplifting.
• Stephanie Denitra Harris, 37, was charged May 16 with failure to appear.
• Joshua Miguel Robles, 34, 198 Reese Rd., Omega, was charged May 17 with a probation violation and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Domonique Roger, 41, 145 Jones Lane, was charged May 17 with failure to appear.
• Matthew Wayne Howell, 36, was charged May 17 with giving false information or false name, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, following too closely, and driving without a license.
• Regina Renee Gammage, 43, was charged May 17 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related object.
