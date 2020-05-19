Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Johnny Lee Kennedy, 29, 757 Highway 319 N, Norman Park, was charged May 18 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Leslie Lee Flores, 36, 1338 Summer Circle, was charged May 18 with failure to appear.
• Maudilo Bernobe Cinto, 18, 389 Sardis Church Road, was charges May 12 with criminal trespass.
• Harmon Williams, 28, 435 Washington Street, Camilla, was charged May 11 with disorderly conduct.
• Mark Truman Buckner, 40, 4203 Thigpen Trail, Norman Park, was charged May 13 with simple assault.
• Michael Alexander Arnold, 138 Lighter Knot Court, was charged May 17 with probation violation.
• Wilburn Eugene Partain, 49, 115 Garden Lane, was charged May 16 with probation violation.
• Joseph Ryan Branch, 27, 697 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged May 17 with driving without license.
• Jana Renee Yeomans, 36, 125 Borough Street, Norman Park, was charged May 15 with probation violation.
• Caleb Wyatt Taylor, 35, 1264 Bay Rockyford Road, Hartsfield, was charged May 16 with failure to drive within single lane and driving while license withdrawn.
• Jason DeWayne Barrett, 32, 183 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged May 16 with failure to drive within single lane and driving while license withdrawn.
Theft
• A resident on Tallokas Road reported on May 17 that a blue 2014 Mercedes CLS 550 was stolen from their residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Michael DeWayne Sutton Jr., 25, 1012 Highland Boulevard, was charged May 18 with duty to obey.
• Paul Lewis Strickland, 37, 119 Old Doerun Road, was charged May 15 with the sale of marijuana, two counts of probation violation, use of communication facilities in committing an act of felony, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of ecstasy with intent, possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent, obstruction of a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and reckless driving.
• Jessica Renee Gehninger, 39, 7054 Old Adel Road, was charged May 15 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Crystal Lee Tatum, 35, 1519 Old Albany Road, was charged May 15 with simple assault.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Jaime Garcia Almaraz, 26, 9630 Ocoee Street, Ooltewah, Tenn., was charged May 16 with speeding and driving without a license.
