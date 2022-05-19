Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Cain Eugene Hall, 44, 125 Edmondson Rd., was charged May 17 with a probation violation, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and battery - family violence.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Iza Joleondol Harris, 35, 913 Third Ave. S.W., was charged May 18 with criminal trespassing and battery - family violence.
• Calvin Van Slaughter, 61, 1348 Sumner Heights, was charged with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Delfino Lopez, 19, 334 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 19 with driving while unlicensed, suspended registration, possession of alcohol by a minor and open container.
• Kajun Blackstock, 32, 410 West St, Ocilla, was charged May 18 with criminal trespassing.
• Casey Roseanna Tyson, 28, 1717 South Blvd., was charged May 18 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 33, 10470 U.S. Hwy. 19, Baconton, Ga., was charged May 16 crossing a guardline with contraband and possession of cocaine.
• Tawon Jamar Warren, 40, 564 26th Ave. S.E., was charged May 18 with two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence and two probation violations.
• Krystal Lynn Siders, 28, 1315 Bay Berry Drive, Tallahassee, was charged failure to appear.
• Jesmaya Mone Colbert, 24, 621 12th St. S.E., was charged May 16 with failure to appear, bondsman off bond and possession of crack cocaine.
• Meagan Luewella Pearson, 35, 1106 16th St., was charged May 19 with a probation violation.
• Joshua Ryan Martin, 27, 4203 Thigpen Trail, was charged May 17 with three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and a burglary - 1st degree (felony).
