Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• April Marie Pope, 22, 161 Dandron Road, was charged April 30 with purchase of marijuana.
• Karrie Elizabeth English, 29, 1781 Tift County Line Road, was charged April 30 with burglary.
• Earl Alexander Robertson, 42, 309 Jones Street, Doerun, was charged April 29 with possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Takeria Ryneisha James, 21, 214 Hillcrest Avenue S.E., was charged April 30 with two counts of probation violation.
