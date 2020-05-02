Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

• April Marie Pope, 22, 161 Dandron Road, was charged April 30 with purchase of marijuana.

• Karrie Elizabeth English, 29, 1781 Tift County Line Road, was charged April 30 with burglary.

• Earl Alexander Robertson, 42, 309 Jones Street, Doerun, was charged April 29 with possession of arms by a convicted felon.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Takeria Ryneisha James, 21, 214 Hillcrest Avenue S.E., was charged April 30 with two counts of probation violation.

 

