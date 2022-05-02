Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Calvin Van Slaughter, 61, 1348 Sumner Heights, was charged April 30 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle, public indecency and littering highway.
• Eddie Jerome Seay, 65, 604 Cherokee Drive, was charged April 30 with open container in vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ausburn Revis Davis, 21, 341 West St., Norman Park, was charged May 1 with open container in vehicle and D.U.I.
• Stanley Flowers, 54, 30 Horse Lane, Adel, was charged May 1 with driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jennifer Nunez, 27, 1530 C.S. Powell Rd., Omega, was charged April 30 with D.U.I and loud radio audible up to 100 ft.
• Chevans A’Jarrien Johnson, 21, 621 Sam Cells Rd., was charged May 1 with overtaking and passing generally and D.U.I.
• George Callahan IV, 26, 1103 MLK Drive, was charged May 1 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and seatbelt violation.
• Fidel Rocha Gomez, 55, 305 Seventh St. S.W., was charged May 1 with driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to 200 block of South Main St. in reference to a possible burglary. A window was reported broken but no items appeared taken.
• Officers were dispatched to 700 block of Third Avenue in reference to a theft. A Kawasaki dirt bike was reported stolen.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Claro Alin Azpeitia-Juarez, 32, 1500 West Mitchell St., Adel, was charged April 30 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of cocaine.
• Tommy Lee Bowers, 22, 172 Weeks Ave. Norman Park, was charged May 1 with battery - family violence.
• Johannah Christy Jones, 22, 172 Weeks Ave., Norman Park, was charged May 1 with battery - family violence.
• Travis Spencer Weeks Jr., 20, 347 Jasmine Lane, was charged April 28 with two counts of theft by taking.
• Tyrell Wright, 29, 2317 Katy Circle, Albany, was charged April 30 with violation of Georgia controlled substance act schedule II.
• Jackie Ray Adam, 38, 200 Vandenberg Drive, was charged April 29 with unauthorized possession of prohibited item by an inmate.
• Raymond Dean Maier, 23, 4473 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Omega, was charged April 29 with failure to appear.
• Hugh Boyd Jackson, 32, 264 Rooker Rd., Resaca, Ga., was charged April 29 with unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.
• Michael Jerome Davis, 32, 503 Alder St., Tifton, was charged April 29 with probation violation.
• Jessica Kandis Cloud, 43, 1010 Sixth St. S.E., was charged April 30 with probation violation.
• Milton Barfield, 18, 424 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged April 30 with failure to obey traffic control device, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Steven Brian Fortson, 41, 1657 Joe Lawrence Rd., Ashburn, was charged May 1 with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, failure to drive within a single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
• Leandro Cinto, 20, 1611 East Clay St., was charged April 30 with failure to yield when turning left and driving without a valid license.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to 200 block of 21st Ave. N.E. in reference to a theft. A 4x8 piece of plywood and several sheets of metal were reportedly taken. The items were valued at less than $500.
• Deputies were dispatched to 2000 block of Sylvester Hwy. in reference to a theft. A transmission, a transfer case and a semi-truck fifth wheel were taken from the location. The transmission and the transfer case were later found at a recycling plant.
• A complainant called to the Sheriff’s Office to claim their mailbox was damaged overnight. They stated that four other mailboxes appeared damaged.
