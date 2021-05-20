Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Thomas Mitchell Wescoat, 30, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 28, was charged May 18 with D.U.I., possession of marijuana less than an ounce, failure to drive within a single lane, window tint violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and exercise due care.
• Cecilio Morales Rivera, 41, 115 Overlook Drive, was charged May 18 with driving without a license and lighted headlights required at time.
• Narkia Shanice Morman, 29, 277 Lester Road, Baconton, was charged May 19 with D.U.I-Drugs and speeding 86 in a 55.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., age and address not available, was charged May 18 with misdemeanor battery.
• Linda Sue Kreigbaum, 41, 300 Ninth St. S.W., was charged May 18 with failure to appear.
• Nakerian Porter, 20, 146 Vinson St., was charged May 17 with aiming a gun or pistol at another person.
• Sapphira Clark, 18, 235 Dandron, was charged May 17 with aggravated stalking.
• Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged May 17 with aggravated stalking.
• Aaron Hancock, 24, 1200 10th St. S.W., was charged May 19 with driving with a suspended license, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Dominique Dequane Bakare’ McDuffie, 26, 2909 E. Central Ave., was charged May 19 with disorderly conduct.
• Myquesha Breonna Spradley, 22, 2911 E. Central Ave., was charged May 19 with defective equipment and hit and run.
• Andy Vaughn, 37, 226 Foxthich Road, was charged May 19 with probation violation.
• Freddie Lee Smithwick III, 52, 3760 Stagecoach Road, Meigs, was charged May 19 with probation violation.
• Casey Deanne Cooper, 28, 812 West Blvd., was charged May 19 with probation violation.
• Caleb Weldon, 18, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged May 17 with violation of family order.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to Trinity Baptist Church in reference to a stolen trailer. The “white enclosed trailer” had been taken between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on May 18. The trailer was under CCTV surveillance and will be reviewed by authorities. The cost of the trailer is approximately $2,500.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Hadji Terrell Dowdell Jr., 21, 1913 W. Whitney Ave., Albany, was charged May 18 with failure to appear.
• Tyrese Tyrone James, 21, 700 Bell Alley, Cairo, was charged May 19 with probation violation.
• Daniel Cory Wilson, 36, 623 Country Club Road, was charged May 18 with probation violation and felony theft by taking.
• Steven Dywane Foster, 27, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged May 19 with probation violation.
• Ruben Ambros, 46, 149 Dogwood Drive, was charged May 18 with simple battery.
• Kodijah Donshay Debruce, 26, 22 E. Bethel, was charged May 19 with possession of a drug related object and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Denabion Ty’shawn Debruce, 28, 22 E. Bethel, was charged May 19 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession and use of a drug related object and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Cedrick Tirise Barge, 24, 313 Sixth St. S.E., was charged May 19 with unlawful to knowingly remove, destroy or circumvent operation of electronic monitoring device and failure to appear.
• Earl Dixon Bailey, 30, 72 Red Fox Drive, Savannah, was charged May 20 with driving with a suspended license.
• Jasmine Ricketta Nelson, 28, 1388 N. Pinetree Blvd., Thomasville, was charged May 19 with speeding and driving with a suspended license.
• Brandon Wayne Cooper, 33, 195 Patch Road, was charged May 17 with criminal trespass and is on hold for drug court.
