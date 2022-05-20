Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Harper Jr, 40, 209 Pineview Ave., was charged May 19 with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, improper parking, safety belt violation, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Anthony Tyrone Luster, 26, 126 B Magnolia Ave, Leesburg, Ga., was charged May 19 with simple battery - family violence.
• Xavier Jacob Starling, 19, 824 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged May 20 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Rushema Sheman Lowery, 41, 810 Fourth St. N.W. Apt A, was charged May 19 with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to maintain lane.
• Jerry Robert Stripling, 43, 117 Holmes Drive, was charged May 19 with violation of family violence order, criminal trespass and criminal trespass - family violence.
• Martin Cervantez, 22, 121 Bert Horne Rd., failure to maintain lane, possession of cocaine and driving without license.
• Trayvin Dwayne Owens, 28, 1208 11th Ave. N.W., was charged May 19 with bondsman off bond.
• Janell Nicolette Williamson, 39, 1162 Second St. S.E., was charged May 19 with probation violation and bondsman off bond.
• John Todd Barfield, 38, 275 Dandron Rd., was charged May 17 with two counts of obstruction of an officer, simple battery, battery (family violence), terroristic threats and acts. Additional charges are a probation violation and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.
Incidents
- Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 319 on May 28 in reference to a burglary. Complainant stated a router and a plug-in camera were missing from the home and a bedroom window was broken. No property was recovered.
