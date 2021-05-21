Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Luis Zamora, 25, 174 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged May 20 with failure to appear.
• Sireatha Glenn, 34, 1410 A N. Dawson St., Thomasville, was charged May 20 with speeding 76 in a 55, endangering child under 14 while D.U.I. and D.U.I.
• Jeffery Hill, 52, 194 Lamden Ct., Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged May 20 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Mynor Heriberto Ajpop-Meija, 31, 192 Ewer Road, Lot 15, was charged May 20 with driving without a valid license; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and improper turn.
• Tavist Marquis Smiley, 27, 45 TL Gordan Road, Tifton, was charged May 20 with speeding 86 in a 55 and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Taelore Marie Ingram, 30, 2035 S.W. Bobwhite Glen, Fort White, Fla., was charged May 20 with theft by bringing stolen property into state.
• Tyrese tyrone James, 21, 700 Bell Alley, Cairo, was charged May 19 with driving without a valid license and giving false information to law enforcement.
• Baudilio Martinzes-Mendez, 22, 286 Annie McGee Rd., was charged May 20 with speeding 69 in a 55 and driving with a suspended license.
• Efrain Santiz, 31, 1274 SE Whispering Pine D, Arcadia, Fla., was charged May 20 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.