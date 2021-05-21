Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Luis Zamora, 25, 174 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged May 20 with failure to appear. 

Sireatha Glenn, 34, 1410 A N. Dawson St., Thomasville, was charged May 20 with speeding 76 in a 55, endangering child under 14 while D.U.I. and D.U.I.

Jeffery Hill, 52, 194 Lamden Ct., Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged May 20 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol, speeding and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. 

Mynor Heriberto Ajpop-Meija, 31, 192 Ewer Road, Lot 15, was charged May 20 with driving without a valid license; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and improper turn. 

Tavist Marquis Smiley, 27, 45 TL Gordan Road, Tifton, was charged May 20 with speeding 86 in a 55 and driving without a valid license. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Taelore Marie Ingram, 30, 2035 S.W. Bobwhite Glen, Fort White, Fla., was charged May 20 with theft by bringing stolen property into state.

Tyrese tyrone James, 21, 700 Bell Alley, Cairo, was charged May 19 with driving without a valid license and giving false information to law enforcement. 

Baudilio Martinzes-Mendez, 22, 286 Annie McGee Rd., was charged May 20 with speeding 69 in a 55 and driving with a suspended license. 

Efrain Santiz, 31, 1274 SE Whispering Pine D, Arcadia, Fla., was charged May 20 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

