Sheriff’s Office

Charges and Arrests

• Austin Gene Fender, 26, 208 Rowland Drive, was charged May 20 with no insurance and removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle ID.

• Justin Marquez Anderson, 31, 517 Fourth Avenue N.W., was charged May 20 with probation violation.

• Jessica Brandy Ward, 41, 194 Highland Drive, Athens, Ga., was charged May 20 with fourth degree forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.

• Kerra Shiane Jane Henderson, 21, 1722 Hutchinson Drive, was charged May 18 with possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

• Izak James Melton, 19, 4495 Old Adel Road, was charged May 12 with theft by receiving stolen property.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

• Danikus Barge, 20, 2111 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 20 with driving without license.

• Carl Franklin, 48, 1024 Fifth Avenue S.W., was charged May 19 with disorderly conduct.

• Arthur Lee Smith, 35, 1421 Tenth Street S.W., was charged May 18 with simple battery.

Ga. State Patrol

Charges and Arrests

• Miguel Guzman, 57, 347 Ben Baker Road, Ellenton, was charged May 18 with driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to drive within a single lane.

