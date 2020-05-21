Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Austin Gene Fender, 26, 208 Rowland Drive, was charged May 20 with no insurance and removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle ID.
• Justin Marquez Anderson, 31, 517 Fourth Avenue N.W., was charged May 20 with probation violation.
• Jessica Brandy Ward, 41, 194 Highland Drive, Athens, Ga., was charged May 20 with fourth degree forgery and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Kerra Shiane Jane Henderson, 21, 1722 Hutchinson Drive, was charged May 18 with possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Izak James Melton, 19, 4495 Old Adel Road, was charged May 12 with theft by receiving stolen property.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Danikus Barge, 20, 2111 Sylvester Drive, was charged May 20 with driving without license.
• Carl Franklin, 48, 1024 Fifth Avenue S.W., was charged May 19 with disorderly conduct.
• Arthur Lee Smith, 35, 1421 Tenth Street S.W., was charged May 18 with simple battery.
Ga. State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Miguel Guzman, 57, 347 Ben Baker Road, Ellenton, was charged May 18 with driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to drive within a single lane.
