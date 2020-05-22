Berlin Police

Charges and Arrests

  • Daebrianna Damaya Reynolds, 18, 908 McAfina Trail, Valdosta, was charged May 21 with driving without a license and speeding.

Moultrie Police

Charges and Arrests

  • Justin Terrell Adams, 25, 810 Third Avenue S.W., was charged May 20 with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.
  • Jamie Dwayne Taylor, 47, 1024 Second Avenue N.W., was charged May 21 with battery.
  • Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 28, 327 Bay Branch Road was charged May 21 with driving while license withdrawn.
  • Shabretta Denain Carter, 28, 1656 Old Doerun Road, was charged May 21 with probation violation.
  • Brittany Tamira Spires, 20, 138 Trailer Park Road, was charged April 6 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Charges and Arrests

  • Michael Allen Radford, 63, 2601 Jacqueline Circle, was charged May 19 with speeding, possession of meth and driving under the influence (DUI).
  • Quinton Jerome Daniels, 30, 619 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged April 26 with probation violation.

