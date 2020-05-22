Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
- Daebrianna Damaya Reynolds, 18, 908 McAfina Trail, Valdosta, was charged May 21 with driving without a license and speeding.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
- Justin Terrell Adams, 25, 810 Third Avenue S.W., was charged May 20 with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.
- Jamie Dwayne Taylor, 47, 1024 Second Avenue N.W., was charged May 21 with battery.
- Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 28, 327 Bay Branch Road was charged May 21 with driving while license withdrawn.
- Shabretta Denain Carter, 28, 1656 Old Doerun Road, was charged May 21 with probation violation.
- Brittany Tamira Spires, 20, 138 Trailer Park Road, was charged April 6 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
- Michael Allen Radford, 63, 2601 Jacqueline Circle, was charged May 19 with speeding, possession of meth and driving under the influence (DUI).
- Quinton Jerome Daniels, 30, 619 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged April 26 with probation violation.
