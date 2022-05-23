Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jorge Ricardo Sanchez-Cardova, 22, Smyrna, was charged May 22 with driving without a valid license, speeding, driving while tag is suspended and no insurance.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Priscilla Joyce Boyd, 37, 519 Third St. S.E., was charged May 22 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dana Leon Martin, 45, 213 Second St. N.W., was charged May 22 with failure to appear, four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of cocaine, and two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Deborah Ann Leslie, 53, 212 Rowland Drive, was charged May 20 with theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
• Randall Ramon Harper, 31, Doerun, was charged May 22 with probation violation, failure to have license on person and DUI.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jeanatte Leaf, 46, 4473 Ellenton Omega Rd., Ellenton, was charged May 21 with criminal trespass.
• Lersa Lynn Beck, 43, 312 Cherry St., Sale City, was charged May 20 with probation violation.
• Travis Spencer Weeks Jr., 20, 347 Jasmine Lane, was charged April 28 with cruelty to children 2nd degree and two counts of theft by taking (felony).
• Christi Lynn Williams, 41, 209 Jasmine Lane, Norman Park, was charged May 20 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony).
• Mercedes Rodriguez, 26, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged May 22 with child molestation.
• Adam Ryan Dato, 30, 109 Phillip Cousey Rd., Doerun, was charged May 20 with aggravated stalking.
• Seth Hamilton Chitty, 33, Moultrie, was charged May 21 with probation violation.
• Joshua Ryan Martin, 27, 4203 Thigpen Trail, was charged May 17 with three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement, burglary - 1st degree (felony) and bondsman off bond.
