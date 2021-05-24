Moultrie Police Department

Arrest

Courzerian Niziaa Williams, 18, 909 Second Ave. N.W., was charged May 23 with theft by receiving stolen property; willful obstruction of law enforcement and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and/or drugs without consent.

Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23, 384 E. Gate Circle, was charged May 21 with failure to appear. 

Quantrell Na’borise Toomer, 26, 2336 Ga. Hwy. 133 S, was charged May 21 with two counts of probation violation. 

Jeffery Todd Roberts, 50, 517 26th Ave. Apt 1, was charged May 23 with cruelty to children and simple battery. 

Mitchell Everett Guinn, 44, 1808 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged May 23 with probation violation and failure to appear. 

Erica Nicole Daniels, 47, 226 Sixth St. N.W., was charged May 22 with probation violation and failure to appear. 

Georgia Bureau Of Investigation

Arrests

Chadwick Demetrix Pittman, 30, 1895 Blossom Court, was charged May 22 with exploiting, inflicting pain and/or depriving essential services to disabled or elderly persons. 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Edwin Romero-Alverez, 26, 191 Tennessee, Adel, was charged May 21 with speeding and driving without a license. 

Reyes Robles Hernandez, 42, 345 Anderson Drive, was charged May 21 with seatbelt violation and driving without a valid license. 

Ronnie Lorenzo King, 43, 321 Clear Lake Road N.W., Newton, Ga., was charged May 24 with D.U.I., distracted driving and failure to drive within a single lane. 

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

Corey Levelle Haynes, 41, 604 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 22 with trafficking in cocaine and possession of ecstasy.

Anthony Weeks, 17, 1209 Second St. S.E., was charged May 22 with pedestrian under the influence.

Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged May 22 with pedestrian under the influence.

Jeremy Arthur Raymond, 33, 1791 Funston-Sigsbee Road, was charged May 21 with two counts of probation violation.

Marita J. Plair, 48, 812 Darbyshire Road Lot 9, was charged May 22 with drug court violation. 

Francisco Moctezuma, 25, 504 Rossman Dairy Road Lot O, was charged May 23 with driving while license suspended. 

Jasper Leggett Jr., 35, 1304 12th Ave. S.W., was charged May 21 with probation violation. 

Robert Wesley Hutchinson, 53, 604 First St. S.E., was charged May 21 with 48-hourr drug court violation. 

Jonathan Randall Folson, 23, 181 Third St., Norman Park, was charged May 21 with 48-hour drug court violation. 

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched on May 21 to the 300 block of Newsome Road regarding a theft of a vehicle. The vehicle is a 2017 Nissan Maxima and was last seen traveling on Hwy. 37 towards Adel. 

