Moultrie Police Department
Arrest
• Courzerian Niziaa Williams, 18, 909 Second Ave. N.W., was charged May 23 with theft by receiving stolen property; willful obstruction of law enforcement and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and/or drugs without consent.
• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23, 384 E. Gate Circle, was charged May 21 with failure to appear.
• Quantrell Na’borise Toomer, 26, 2336 Ga. Hwy. 133 S, was charged May 21 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jeffery Todd Roberts, 50, 517 26th Ave. Apt 1, was charged May 23 with cruelty to children and simple battery.
• Mitchell Everett Guinn, 44, 1808 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged May 23 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Erica Nicole Daniels, 47, 226 Sixth St. N.W., was charged May 22 with probation violation and failure to appear.
Georgia Bureau Of Investigation
Arrests
• Chadwick Demetrix Pittman, 30, 1895 Blossom Court, was charged May 22 with exploiting, inflicting pain and/or depriving essential services to disabled or elderly persons.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Edwin Romero-Alverez, 26, 191 Tennessee, Adel, was charged May 21 with speeding and driving without a license.
• Reyes Robles Hernandez, 42, 345 Anderson Drive, was charged May 21 with seatbelt violation and driving without a valid license.
• Ronnie Lorenzo King, 43, 321 Clear Lake Road N.W., Newton, Ga., was charged May 24 with D.U.I., distracted driving and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Corey Levelle Haynes, 41, 604 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 22 with trafficking in cocaine and possession of ecstasy.
• Anthony Weeks, 17, 1209 Second St. S.E., was charged May 22 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged May 22 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Jeremy Arthur Raymond, 33, 1791 Funston-Sigsbee Road, was charged May 21 with two counts of probation violation.
• Marita J. Plair, 48, 812 Darbyshire Road Lot 9, was charged May 22 with drug court violation.
• Francisco Moctezuma, 25, 504 Rossman Dairy Road Lot O, was charged May 23 with driving while license suspended.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., 35, 1304 12th Ave. S.W., was charged May 21 with probation violation.
• Robert Wesley Hutchinson, 53, 604 First St. S.E., was charged May 21 with 48-hourr drug court violation.
• Jonathan Randall Folson, 23, 181 Third St., Norman Park, was charged May 21 with 48-hour drug court violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched on May 21 to the 300 block of Newsome Road regarding a theft of a vehicle. The vehicle is a 2017 Nissan Maxima and was last seen traveling on Hwy. 37 towards Adel.
