Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Mark Travis Land Jr., 18,117 Hiers Rd., Berlin, was charged May 23 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor, impeding the flow of traffic, hands free law and violation of class restrictions.
• Shametria Raquaraul Nunn, 26, 804 Northside Drive Apt 3, was charged May 23 with hold for Lowndes County.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Trixie Lea Stelle, 51, 784 T Davis Rd., Hartsfield, was charged May 21 with driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Justin Matthew Moye, 42, 5443 Park St., Eastman, Ga., was charged May 23 with driving with a suspended license, suspended registration and no insurance.
• Cecil Adrian Cloud, 33, 45 Hawk Lane, Adel, was charged May 23 with knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement.
• Makayla Beth Walls, 17, 6496 Old Adel Rd., was charged May 23 with no insurance, suspended registration and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Samantha Brooke Bush, 30, 131 Grizzly Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 24 with simple battery - family violence, pedestrian under influence and disorderly conduct.
• William Randall Clifton, 49, 3860 Burton Rd., Barney, was charged May 23 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Rebecca Ann Kirk, 43, Moultrie, was charged May 23 with probation violation.
• Heather Alexandra Jones, 25, 204 Jasmine Lane, was charged May 23 with party to a crime (theft by taking).
• Alberto Cardenas-Jimenez, 46, 223 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 24 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive within single lane.
