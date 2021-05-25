Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brett Adam Gerald, 30, 1763 Hopewell Church Road, was charged May 23 with battery, criminal trespass and obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 52, was charged May 23 with two counts of theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Sally Ellen Workman, 49, 960 Parten Road, Ashburn, Ga., was charged May 25 with hit and run
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Joshua Martin Lassetter, 28, 793 Sardis Church Road, was charged May 23 with D.U.I., marijuana possession less than an ounce, seatbelt violation, tail lights required and possession of methamphetamine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ronald Lamar Alford, 41, 1401 Ninth St. S.W., was charged May 24 with battery.
• Sammy Jamie Griner, 39, 10094 Woodpecker Road, Baconton, Ga., was charged May 24 with battery.
• David Swatts, 57, 114 Fourth St. S.W., was charged May 24 with driving without a license and affixing tag on improper vehicle.
Incidents
• A deputy was dispatched to the business office of the Sheriff’s Office regarding a stolen debit card. Complainant showed evidence from their banking app of “over $500” charged onto the card while it was not in their possession. They were advised to cancel the card and notify their bank.
