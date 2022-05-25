Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

• Jermiah Daiquan Braziel, 22, 20384 Seabiscuit, Gulfport, Mississippi, was charged May 24 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and speeding. 

Moultrie Police Department 

Arrests

• Caleb John Weldon, 19, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged May 24 with simple battery (family violence). 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Anna Marie Odom, 36, 2895 Mitchell County Line, Hartsfield, was charged May 24 with failure to appear and probation violation.

• Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 19, 292 Ruth St., was charged May 24 with battery - family violence.

• Rebecca Ann Kirk, 43, Moultrie, was charged May 23 with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.

• Poncano Ramierez Hernandez, 27, 140 Cox Lane, was charged May 24 with simple battery - family violence. 

• Monica Jennifer Luna, 22, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged May 24 with driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and speeding - first offense.

• Alberto Cardenas-Jimenez, 46, 223 Honey Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 24 with DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive within single lane.

• Samantha Brooke Bush, 30, 131 Grizzly Bear Rd., Norman Park, was charged May 24 with simple battery - family violence, pedestrian under the influence and disorderly conduct.

