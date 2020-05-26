Sheriff’s Office
Charges and Arrests
• Fernando Martinez, 31, was charged May 25 with pedestrian under the influence.
• James Heath McDaniel, 28, 220 Hawthorne Drive Lot 20, was charged May 25 with probation violation; two counts of aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transport of firearms; and possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Ever Morales, 20, 589 Circle Road, was charged May 24 with driving without a license.
• Amanda Leigh Hinson, 37, 1303 JP Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged May 24 with probation violation.
• Daryl Keith McDuffie, 51, 827 Sardis Church Road, was charged May 24 with driving under the influence (DUI), having an open container in the vehicle, driving while license was suspended or revoked, failure to drive within one lane and distracted driving.
Theft
• A woman on East Gate Circle reported on May 22 that a purse and 32-inch TV had been stolen from her property.
• A woman on Ellenton-Omega Road reported on May 24 that a small wooden shelf and a blow dryer had been stolen from her residence.
Moultrie Police
Charges and Arrests
• Bobby Lee Beck Jr., 19, 5010 Sale City Road, was charged May 25 with theft by shoplifting.
• Autumn Alexis Stanford, 23, 5010 Sale City Road, was charged May 25 with theft by shoplifting.
• Lewis Ronald Jackson, 22, 1504 Old Pelham Road, was charged May 23 with probation violation.
• Amentez Antwan Slaughter, 34, 1149 Fourth Street S.E., was charged May 25 with driving while license was withdrawn.
Berlin Police
Charges and Arrests
• Christopher Eugene Westberry, 41, 226 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged May 24 with probation violation.
Ga. State Patrol
Charges and Arrests
• Tre’Arthur D Townsend, 22, 731 Sumner Road Lot C, was charged May 25 with driving under the influence (DUI) and speeding.
• Payton Reese Williams, 23, 4076 Tallokas Road, was charged May 25 with open container in vehicle, speeding, driving under the influence (DUI), driving without a license on person.
• Freddie Lee Harris, 61, 3100 Robie Lane, Snellville, Ga., was charged May 22 with speeding and driving under the influence (DUI).
• Monica Evita Edwards, 38, 1738 Gatewood Circle, was charged May 22 with speeding, driving without a valid license and false statements or writings.
• Brandi Michelle Pittman, 38, 404 Seventh Avenue S.W. Apt D8, was charged May 22 with speeding and driving while license was suspended or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.