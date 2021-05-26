Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tony Sherrod Hayes, 47, 715 Seventh St. N.W., was charged May 25 with disorderly conduct.
• James Love, 73, 9 Fourth Ave N.W. Apt C, was charged May 25 with two counts of contempt.
• Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23 384 East Gate Circle, was charged May 25 with contempt.
• Lashica Quinta Haynes, 39, 2809 Fifth St. S.E., was charged May 25 with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Pedro Meliton, 24, 270 South Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged May 25 with hit and run, D.U.I., failure to stop at a stop sign, expired vehicle tag, distracted driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, littering highway, open container, adult restraint law, driving without a valid license and no insurance.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Hightower, 38, 1110 Crawford Road, Albany, was charged May 25 with battery.
• Kelvin Jennings Jr., 18, 319 Newsome Road, was charged May 25 with theft by taking and battery.
• Marco Antonio Malagon, 36, 299 Kendalwood Drive, was charged May 25 with D.U.I.
