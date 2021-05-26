Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Tony Sherrod Hayes, 47, 715 Seventh St. N.W., was charged May 25 with disorderly conduct. 

James Love, 73, 9 Fourth Ave N.W. Apt C, was charged May 25 with two counts of contempt. 

Zanautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 23 384 East Gate Circle, was charged May 25 with contempt.

Lashica Quinta Haynes, 39, 2809 Fifth St. S.E., was charged May 25 with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Pedro Meliton, 24, 270 South Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged May 25 with hit and run, D.U.I., failure to stop at a stop sign, expired vehicle tag, distracted driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, littering highway, open container, adult restraint law, driving without a valid license and no insurance. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

James Hightower, 38, 1110 Crawford Road, Albany, was charged May 25 with battery.

Kelvin Jennings Jr., 18, 319 Newsome Road, was charged May 25 with theft by taking and battery. 

Marco Antonio Malagon, 36, 299 Kendalwood Drive, was charged May 25 with D.U.I.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you