Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Craig Shane Cobb, 42, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged May 19 with a probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged May 18 with two probation violations.
• Voneka Terresa Butler, 32, 811 Second Ave. S.E., was charged May 25 with trespass.
• Myquesha Breonna Spradley, 23, 1199 Fourth St. S.E., was charged May 25 with a probation violation.
- Steven Dwayne Foster, 28, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged May 25 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Nigel Nykavien Hillie, 22, 1246 W. Central Ave., was charged May 19 with a probation violation.
• Derrick Donta Key, 40, Moultrie, was charged May 25 with a probation violation.
• Daniel Ray Reeves, 33, 188 Roy Price Road, was charged May 16 with a probation violation.
