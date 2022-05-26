Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

  • Craig Shane Cobb, 42, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged May 19 with a probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged May 18 with two probation violations.

• Voneka Terresa Butler, 32, 811 Second Ave. S.E., was charged May 25 with trespass.

• Myquesha Breonna Spradley, 23, 1199 Fourth St. S.E., was charged May 25 with a probation violation.

  • Steven Dwayne Foster, 28, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged May 25 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Nigel Nykavien Hillie, 22, 1246 W. Central Ave., was charged May 19 with a probation violation.

• Derrick Donta Key, 40, Moultrie, was charged May 25 with a probation violation.

• Daniel Ray Reeves, 33, 188 Roy Price Road, was charged May 16 with a probation violation.

